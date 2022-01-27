MO wants to create program to help youth struggling with behavioral health problems

Missouri wants to create a program to help youth struggling with behavioral health problems. Governor Mike Parson’s 47-billion-dollar state budget proposal includes 420-thousand-dollars to create liaison jobs to help these children. Missouri lawmakers are working on the governor’s budget requests. State Budget Director Dan Haug says the program already exists for adults.

Haug says the liaisons would work with schools and juvenile justice systems.

