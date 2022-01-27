Thursday, January 27th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Frankport, KY — Kentucky police arrested a perv allegedly behind a burglary spree where he broke into multiple homes and made off with nothing except women’s underwear and bras. 36-year-old John Hawkins III is facing seven second-degree burglary charges for several break-ins at the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Frankport last summer.

Police recently received a break in the case after a “lengthy investigation” and arrested Hawkins at his Harrodsburg home on Saturday. “During the arrest and search warrant execution at Hawkins’ home, the detectives recovered approximately 100 pairs of women’s underwear and bras believed to have been stolen from residences in Franklin County,” the post stated. The sheriff is asking other potential victims of the alleged undergarment thief to contact the department with reports.

