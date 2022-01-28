Friday, January 28th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Coconut Creek, FL — A South Florida cook says he lived a nightmare recently when police mistook him for a fugitive with the same name, similar looks, and almost the same birthday. 26-year-old Leonardo Silva Oliveira was wanted for probation violation on charges out of Boca Raton. But on January 20th, authorities arrested 26-year-old Leonardo Silva Oliveira outside the Broward County restaurant where he is a cook.

Oliveria, the cook, spent five days in the Broward County Jail. He says authorities should have known he was not the fugitive because he was ten days younger and does not have tattoos. The police report said Oliveria, the fugitive, sports a building tattoo on the left arm and a clock on the right. He remained jailed until Tuesday, when authorities finally realized the mistake.

The Coconut Creek Police Department’s arrest report said the cook was identified through Florida’s driver and vehicle information database even though his birth date was different than the fugitive’s. Additionally, Sheriff’s spokesperson Carey Codd said “When it was determined that the fingerprints did not match, Oliveira was immediately released from jail.”

