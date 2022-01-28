Lawless cold case murder to get look from state agencies

A Scott County prosecutor said this week three law enforcement entities are providing new focus on a cold case murder. Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch released a statement Monday saying she has enlisted help from state agencies in the 1992 murder of Angela Lawless, who was found shot to death in her vehicle near Interstate 55 at the Benton exit. The Southeast Missouri State University nursing student had been shot three times and had suffered a blow to the head. Oesch said she is seeking assistance in three ways: Missouri State Highway Patrol Violent Crime Support Unit will help organize and digitize investigation files, the State Attorney General’s Office Cold Case Unit will provide an independent review of the investigation, and the State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control will provide an independent investigator’s perspective of case files and determine a plan to move forward with the investigation. Lawless’s murder remains unsolved. A jury convicted Josh Kezer of the murder in 1994, but he was exonerated in 2009. He sued Scott County, a former sheriff, and former deputy for his wrongful conviction case and won a reported $4 million settlement. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!