MO Senate likely to heat up next week over Congressional redistricting proposal
A showdown could be on next week as the Missouri Senate debates a proposal that would keep the state’s political breakdown of Congressional districts essentially the same. The measure would give Republicans six likely seats and Democrats two – a split that some Conservative Caucus members and Democrats don’t agree with. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden supports the current proposal.
State Senator Brian Williams says he will fight for a 5-3 map because a 6-1 split is not fairly drawn or represented by the state’s political makeup.