Arkansas man arrested in connection to shooting in Steele
An investigation into a non-fatal shooting in Steele has resulted in the arrest of an Arkansas man. Steele Police Chief Billy Stanfield reports that 33-year-old Carey Graham, of Round Pond, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The charges stem from an incident on January 13th, where a woman was reportedly lying-in bed when someone fired shots into the house, with one bullet striking the woman. When Graham was arrested, police recovered a firearm that is believed to have been used in the shooting.