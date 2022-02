Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says Congress needs to pass a resolution soon to fund the federal government. If lawmakers in Washington fail to pass a measure, the government would be forced to shut down.

Congressional leaders are discussing key components of the resolution. There have reportedly been talks about another round of coronavirus relief, including a Democrat-led plan to provide paid leave to millions of Americans.

