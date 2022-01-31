There was a fatal two vehicle crash in Alexander County, IL yesterday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m., a truck driven by a 59-year-old man from Stone Mountain, GA, was northbound on Illinois Route 3, just south of Illinois Route 127 in Alexander County. 47-year-old Correy Wilson, of Cairo, was southbound on Illinois Route 3 at the same location. The Georgia driver crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Wilson. The Georgia man and his passenger, a 76-year-old woman from Stone Mountain, GA, were pronounced deceased. Wilson was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information is available at this time.

