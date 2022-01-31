Former police chief pleads guilty in civil rights case

A former Marble Hill police chief pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a federal misdemeanor of depriving a woman of her civil rights. During his guilty plea agreement, Marc Tragesser entered a woman’s home acting under color of law and said he was there to take custody of her children under a false claim he had a court order. Tragesser originally faced a felony civil rights charge after his indictment last February. On Nov. 25, 2018, Tragesser went to a Marble Hill residence and demanded to speak with a woman identified in court documents as “K.N.C.” who temporarily lived in the house. When the homeowners said K.N.C. was not there, Tragesser threatened to arrest them for obstruction of justice. Tragesser was accompanied by the paternal grandmother of K.N.C.’s children, who Tragesser said was there to retrieve some of her son’s property. She then took property from the residence, some of which did not belong to her son. Tragesser returned later that evening and announced he was there to take custody of K.N.C.’s children under the false claim that he had a court order to do so. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

