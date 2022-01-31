MO could add another 350 state worker positions; veterans homes lack staff

Missouri has about 54-thousand state workers and it could be adding another 350 positions. Governor Parson’s 47-billion-dollar state budget proposal for the next fiscal year includes that request. Missouri is dealing with a major shortage of state workers and Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Dan Hegeman says some vacant positions need to be filled.

State Budget Director Dan Haug said about 100 Department of Social Services positions have been added due to Missouri’s passage of Medicaid expansion. He says court-related matters and federal funding are the other reasons for the increase.

