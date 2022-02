More than one-thousand people died in traffic crashes on Missouri’s highways and roads last year, the highest number in 15 years. Speeding led to about 40-percent of those deaths. Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue says a nationwide shortage of police officers is having an impact on enforcement of traffic laws.

About 22-hundred crashes in Missouri last year involved people using their cell phones while driving.

