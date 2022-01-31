MO students and parents rally at state Capitol in support of school choice
School Choice advocates were rallying at the Missouri Capitol last week in support of alternatives to learning in traditional public schools. Ade Pius of Jefferson City, said online learning has drastically improved her son’s educational experience.
During National School Choice Week, Pius said she wants lawmakers to make it easier for students to access virtual education programs. Current law requires the local school district to decide if a student should learn in an online environment.