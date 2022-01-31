Unidentified Human Remains Found In Shannon County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of human remains on January 12, 2022. The remains were discovered on the state right of way on U.S. Highway 60 near Winona. An autopsy performed on the remains determined the cause of death was homicide. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help in determining the person’s identity and any information that could be pertinent to the investigation. The victim is a female, around 55-years-old, and has two legible tattoos. Photos of the tattoos can be found on the Patrol’s website. Anyone with information should contact Troop G Headquarters at (417) 469-3121.

