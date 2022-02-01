Missouri Senate must decide between two bills on redistricting

Redistricting is expected to pick up steam this week in the Missouri Senate. State senators must decide between two plans, either the Senate version or the one that’s already passed in the House. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says the Legislature is facing a deadline.

Some lawmakers want a plan to be presented to the governor before candidate filing starts on February 22. An emergency clause would allow the law to take effect as soon as the governor signs it.

