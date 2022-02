The Missouri legislature is taking the rest of the week off due to the approaching winter storm. That news was confirmed by Representative Dan Shaul at the end of a committee meeting yesterday morning.

Shaul told members of his committee to take pictures and submit them during their next meeting for some sort of “participation trophy” type of awards.

