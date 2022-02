Central Academy: 11:00 a.m.

Cape Central High: 11:15 a.m.

The junior high will dismiss at: 11:15 a.m.

The middle school will dismiss at: 12:00 p.m.

The elementary schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

There will be no afternoon Pre-K or Cub Club. All activities for the afternoon are canceled.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!