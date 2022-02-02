Execution set for man whose sentence was overturned 3 times

A Missouri man whose death sentence was overturned three times before being reinstated is now scheduled to die in May for killing a small-town couple nearly 26 years ago. The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday set a May 3 execution date for Carman Deck. Executions in Missouri are carried out at the prison in Bonne Terre. James and Zelma Long were shot to death during a robbery inside their home in De Soto. Over the years, the death sentence has been tossed for various reasons. In 2020, a federal appeals panel reinstated the death penalty.

