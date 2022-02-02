KYTC District 1 Counties Upgraded to Ice Storm Warning for Wednesday evening into Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded Western Kentucky to an Ice Storm Warning – indicating that travel across the region will be difficult if not impossible starting tonight and continuing through Friday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team is advising the public to avoid travel as accumulating ice, sleet, and snow is likely starting tonight.

The NWS has issued an Ice Storm Warning for the region from 6 p.m., today through 6 a.m., Friday. Up to 3/4 inch of accumulated ice is expected at Paducah and the surrounding area with additional accumulations of sleet and snow to follow. Wind gusts running to near 30 miles per hour will serve to magnify the impact of the ice on trees and power lines.

KYTC District 1 Highway Crews are preparing for significant ice accumulation that will make travel difficult well into Friday.

Rain in the forecast throughout today will prohibit pre-treating of area highways in advance of the approaching winter system.

District 1 highway crews have fueled and prepped trucks, chain saws, and other equipment this morning. They will then head home to rest so plow drivers can maximize their allowed work hours to match the arrival of the storm. Crews will return in the evening as the ice moves into Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties.

KYTC crews have been advised to bring food, sleeping bags, and a change of clothes in case they are required to maintain ice-fighting efforts for several days.

KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat reminds the public to avoid travel as the ice ramps up and be prepared for what is heading our way.

“Even minor accumulations of ice and sleet can create major travel issues. Our crews are coming in tonight with plans to stay for several days, if required. We are asking the public to take this ice storm seriously and plan to avoid travel,” Poat said. “The ice will severely limit the ability of highway crews to improve driving conditions.

Crews will be focusing their efforts on “A” Snow and Ice Priority Routes that include Interstates, parkways and 4-lane U.S. Highways.

Poat also indicated anyone planning cross-country travel should be fully prepared for what they will encounter since heavier accumulations of ice, sleet, and snow are expected to the north and west.

As areas of freezing rain and sleet develop over the region about dark Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) Paducah suggests that driving conditions could deteriorate fairly quickly – some downed trees and power outages are possible.

The KYTC District 1 Snow and ice team is asking drivers to maintain a high level of awareness by monitoring area news media outlets for forecast updates.

“Please be prepared to encounter changing driving conditions mile by mile,” Poat said. “You may be driving on wet pavement, then roll over a hill to encounter ice where cold air has filtered in.”

The NWS Paducah office shared the following summary:

A prolonged winter storm will bring significant accumulations of sleet, ice and some snow to the area

Major travel disruptions are expected across the entire

region and some power outages cannot be ruled out, especially in the Ice Storm Warning area

Most significant update is to upgrade part of the area to an Ice Storm Warning

The updated forecast for Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties can be found on the National Weather Service Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/NWSPaducah or you can access an updated graphic forecast at https://www.weather.gov/media/pah/DssPacket.pdf.

To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or for any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.

Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.

