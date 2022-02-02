Rep. Wagner: We needed a tougher response to Russia’s Ukraine threats

Missouri’s Second District Congresswoman Ann Wagner is keeping a close eye on Russia’s aggressive moves and stance against Ukraine. She has decades of experience in foreign affairs, including serving as US Ambassador to Western Europe.

Wagner serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Wagner serves as recently appointed to co-lead dialogue with other legislative bodies in Europe and stands by our relationship with NATO. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want Ukraine to be allowed inside the alliance.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!