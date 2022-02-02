Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Fort Pierce, FL — A Florida Man is behind bars after allegedly battering a female victim with hot ramen noodles. Responding Friday morning to a domestic disturbance call at a Fort Pierce residence, sheriff’s deputies spoke to a woman who said she was struck with noodles thrown by 21-year-old Brandon Smith following a dispute over allowing Smith’s dog onto a bed.

After Smith hit her with the noodles, the woman alleged, he struck her “on the back with the hot pot,” according to an arrest affidavit. When questioned by cops, Smith said that he woke up and “began making a pot of ramen noodles.” The victim, he claimed, was chasing the dog around when she fell atop the ramen noodles on the stove.

Smith was arrested for domestic battery and booked into the St. Lucie County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond on the misdemeanor count. In the past year, Smith has been convicted of cocaine possession, resisting police, and driving without a license.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!