New Missouri economic chief says broadband will flourish statewide

Missouri’s new broadband chief says he’s really looking forward to getting the entire state connected. BJ Tanksley was named director of the state’s Department of Economic Development in January. Governor Mike Parson says he wants to see four hundred million dollars spent on broadband and Director Tanksley says it is needed.

Tanksley comes to the state from Missouri Farm Bureau where he says he advocated for rural Missourians and understands their needs.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!