Parson’s state budget proposal requests $114 million for Missouri school bus transportation

Governor Parson’s state budget request includes about 114-million dollars to fund Missouri’s public school transportation. During a state House Budget Committee hearing, State Representative Peter Merideth asked about the history of Missouri’s school bus funding. Kari Monsees, with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said state funding has declined over the years.

Missouri can fund up to 75-percent of local school transportation costs, which would equal about 328-million-dollars.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!