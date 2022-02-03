Southeast Missouri under winter storm warning

The Southeast Missouri area is under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. tomorrow as Winter Storm Landon is set to spread snow, sleet and freezing rain across a large portion of the U.S., including the Sikeston area. Major winter weather was forecast for much of the state beginning overnight Tuesday and continuing through the end of the week. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges people to stay off the roads if at all possible during the periods of ice and snow. If you must travel this week, use extra caution, anticipate slower travel times and consult the Traveler Information Map for road conditions. On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported heavy mixed precipitation is possible locally with total snow and sleet accumulations of one half to two inches expected and ice accumulations of one-quarter inch with locally higher amounts possible. The entire area is in the impact zone with power outages and tree damage likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes, especially today. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

