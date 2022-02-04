Canalou man arrested on drug charges in New Madrid County
A Canalou man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for drug charges in New Madrid County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year-old Gregory Barnes was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for meth, felony possession of a controlled substance for alprazolam, felony delivery or possession of a controlled substance in a jail, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with driving while revoked and speeding. Barnes had a warrant from Sikeston DPS for driving while suspended. He was held at the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.