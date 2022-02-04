Snow, ice create dangerous road conditions, power outages

Snow, ice and freezing temperatures that made their way into Southeast Missouri late Wednesday into yesterday created dangerous driving conditions and some power outages, forcing schools, businesses and government offices to close. As of 8 a.m. yesterday, Troop E with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it had received 102 calls for service on Wednesday, including 41 stranded motorists, 30 non-injury crashes and two injury crashes. No fatal accidents had been reported. Some residents have also experienced power outages. The City of New Madrid was without power for approximately three hours yesterday morning. Some SEMO Electric customers around Sikeston experienced a short power outage Wednesday night. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts are possible. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are likely. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!