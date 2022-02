A Missouri man’s sled dog team feels right at home in this winter wonderland. Richie Camden, of Hillsboro, says his 14 Siberian Huskies live for racing and winter weather.

Feeding his pack of dogs is not cheap. Camden says during full sled dog training season in the winter, his 14 dogs go through a 40-pound bag of dog food every three days.

