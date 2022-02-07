Suspects steal vehicle of woman after she tried to help after crash in Perry County

An intended act of kindness resulted in a carjacking on I-55 last Wednesday in Perry County. A Perryville woman traveling northbound on I-55 stopped to assist two adults with a small child after an apparent crash. 37-year-old Stephanie Moll put the child in the backseat of her SUV to shield her from the cold. While Moll fastened the child’s seat belt, the two adults entered the front of Moll’s SUV and drove off. The vehicle ran over one of Moll’s legs and broke it. Moll’s SUV was later found in Mississippi County, Arkansas, and authorities arrested 22-year-old Victoria Smith of Memphis, Tennessee. Perry County police are trying to identify the other person involved in the crime. Smith was booked in the Mississippi County Jail on Thursday afternoon and faces four charges of felony vehicle hijacking, felony second-degree assault, felony endangering the welfare of a child, and felony receiving stolen property. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

