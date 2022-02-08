Bill to change Missouri’s ballot initiative process advances

Some Missouri lawmakers are working to make it harder for voters to get an initiative on the ballot. A bill aimed at changing the ballot initiative process advanced Monday evening in the House of Representatives. It would require signatures of 10-percent from all Missouri’s congressional districts from the current requirement of 10-percent of voters from two-thirds of the state’s congressional districts in order to get a measure on the ballot. Representative David Smith says the change would only make an already difficult process even harder.

Republican lawmakers say changes are needed because the current ballot initiative process has given too much power to outside interest groups. The sponsor of the measure, Mike Henderson says the change will still be up to Missouri voters.

