MO House committee scales back Parson’s state worker pay raise request
The Missouri House Budget Committee has scaled back the governor’s plan to give all state workers a pay increase. Committee Chair Cody Smith is proposing to give 15-dollars-an-hour to direct care workers at the state’s veterans’ homes, mental health sites, for instance. All other state workers would get 12-dollars-per-hour.
State Representative Lakeysha Bosley says state workers have been keeping Missouri afloat during a pandemic with a staffing shortage and not giving them the governor’s request for 15-dollars-an-hour would be an injustice. The House continues to work on the measure.