MO only known state not yet distributing federal COVID-19 funds to K-12 schools

Missouri is the only known state in the country that has not yet approved doling out federal coronavirus funds designated for K-12 schools. That’s according to the School Superintendents Association. Director of Advocacy for the national organization Sasha Pudelski says the Missouri Legislature has not yet signed off on letting the state Education Department distribute the nearly two-billion-dollars.

Pudelski says the legislature has been authorized since at least last October to give DESE the blessing to distribute the funds to schools.

