Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Kennett. Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson reports that a man was shot near the Chief’s Club Saturday night. The man refused treatment at the scene, but was later taken to a Northeast Arkansas hospital. Wilson says that a dispute had occurred prior to the shooting and officials know the identity of the shooter. They are working to contact him as a part of the investigation.

