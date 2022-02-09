Caldwell County Disaster Recovery Center to Close Permanently Feb. 11

The Caldwell County Disaster Recovery Center at Butler Gymnasium in Princeton, Ky., will close permanently at 6 p.m. CST Friday, Feb. 11, but residents affected by the December tornadoes can still get help with questions about their FEMA disaster assistance.

The Caldwell County center is located at 600 W. Main St. in Princeton. Operational hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.

Four other recovery centers remain open to help you upload documents to your account and answer your questions including those about delays in receiving a response from FEMA about your eligibility for assistance. The centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday to Saturday (closed Sunday) at the following locations:

Graves County : Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17 th St., Mayfield, KY 42066

: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17 St., Mayfield, KY 42066 Hopkins County : Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

: Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408 Hopkins County : Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410

: Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410 Warren County: Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

The centers provide access to technology equipment for those with disabilities. If you need specialized technology equipment, tell the specialist when you call the FEMA Helpline.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

For more information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

