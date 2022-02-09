Live fire training on S. West End Blvd.

Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. will be conducting a live fire exercise on 2-10-22 at 828 S. West End Blvd. just south of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. This training opportunity has possible thanks to St. Francis Hospital and their project development for a Community Garden. The training will provide firefighters the most realistic training possible. Learning objectives will cover fire growth and development, reading smoke conditions, ventilation, search and rescue, and fire attack. Crews will remain at the training site until the structure is demolished.

Mutual Aid Departments Participating: Fruitland Fire protection District and Jackson Fire Rescue

Parking will be south along Walnut or across the street at the Shawnee Sports Complex.

Smoke will be present in the area during the training exercise.

Smoldering material may be burning in a contained basement after the training exercise. Fire crews will periodically check the training site throughout the night.

