Due to a water main break under the roadway, a section of Route 177 in Cape Girardeau County is currently closed. This section is located from Route J to County Road 610. Repairs are currently underway. For up-to-date information, please visit the Traveler Information Map at https://traveler.modot.org/map/?district=SOUTHEAST.

