Shooting in Cape results in homicide
A shooting in Cape Girardeau resulted in a homicide investigation. Yesterday around 1:30 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a shooting in the area of College and Frederick Streets. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim that died at the scene. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is currently investigating the homicide. Anyone with any information is strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Phone: 573-339-6621
Anonymous call line: 573-339-6313
Text “CAPEPD” to 847411