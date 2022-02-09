Vilsack stops in MO to tout $1 billion program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on farms, ranches, forests

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing one-billion-dollars in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions on farms, ranches and forests. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the program this week at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. He said the initiative will help farmers generate more profits and make America more competitive in markets abroad.

The secretary says the funding will go toward projects such as cover crops and manure management.

