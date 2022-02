An Ellsinore man has been taken into custody in Butler County on weapon and drug charges. Authorities report that 48-year-old Stanley Vest was arrested Tuesday afternoon on felony charges of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and possession of a controlled substance for meth. Vest is also facing charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrest, he was held at the Butler County Jail.

