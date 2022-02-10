MO House gives initial approval to rolling back Parson’s state worker pay increase proposal

The Missouri House has given initial approval to a scaled back version of the governor’s state worker pay raise proposal. State House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith tells Representative Maggie Nurrenburn that the state’s veterans’ homes, mental health, and social services workers would get a 15-dollars-an-hour minimum wage. All others would get a 12-dollar-per-hour base pay.

The proposal would allow the pay increases through June 30. One more vote of approval would send the measure to the Senate.

