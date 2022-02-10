MoDOT director says Missouri’s gas tax is key to roads and bridges

Missouri State Representative Sara Walsh continues to make her case to repeal the gas tax that started last October. The two and a half cents per gallon, per year over the next five years is the state’s first gas tax increase since the same year Mel Carnahan was elected governor of Missouri in 1996. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says the tax is vital to Missouri’s roads and bridges. He says between fiscal years 2022 and 2027 the tax will generate about 1.2 billion dollars.

Representative Walsh says a repeal of the tax is more than just money. Walsh is also seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Congress.

