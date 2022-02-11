Drunk drivers might be required to pay child support if a parent is killed in a car crash

A Missouri lawmaker wants to require drunk drivers to pay child support to a surviving spouse or relative raising the children if a parent is killed in a car crash. State Representative Mike Henderson says he filed the bill after a woman lost her grandchild, son and his fiancé in a drunk driving crash. Their car was rear-ended by a drunk driver in Jefferson County last year.

“Bentley’s Law” is named for the four-month-old child killed with his father, Cordell Wiliams and mother Lacey Newton.

