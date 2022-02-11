One jailed after domestic disturbance in Charleston
The Standard Democrat reports that a Charleston man faces multiple felony charges following an alleged domestic disturbance. 34-year-old Joseph Dorris is charged with first degree burglary, second degree robbery, second degree domestic assault, second degree assault of a special victim, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, and second degree property damage. On Feb. 4, an officer investigated a domestic disturbance on Sherman St. where Dorris was arrested for domestic assault, property damage, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. He was placed in jail with bond set at $75,000 cash or surety. Dorris is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 before Judge S. Barker in Division I Court in Mississippi County.