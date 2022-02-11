One jailed after domestic disturbance in Charleston

The Standard Democrat reports that a Charleston man faces multiple felony charges following an alleged domestic disturbance. 34-year-old Joseph Dorris is charged with first degree burglary, second degree robbery, second degree domestic assault, second degree assault of a special victim, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, and second degree property damage. On Feb. 4, an officer investigated a domestic disturbance on Sherman St. where Dorris was arrested for domestic assault, property damage, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. He was placed in jail with bond set at $75,000 cash or surety. Dorris is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 before Judge S. Barker in Division I Court in Mississippi County.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!