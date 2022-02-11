Suspicious fire under investigation in Sikeston

A Sikeston residence received moderate fire damage yesterday morning and foul play is suspected. Sikeston DPS Capt. Derick Wheetley reported that around 5:00 a.m., officers responded to a structure fire on Magnolia Street. Upon arrival, officers’ reported smoke coming from the residence. Engine 1, Ladder 1 and Ladder 3 responded along with off-duty personnel. The first arriving crew was able to quickly reach the fire and extinguish it without incident. The residence received moderate fire damage, and no one was home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported. Wheetley said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation and foul play is suspected. Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call Sikeston Dept. Public Safety. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

