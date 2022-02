U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has proposed a measure that would ban members of congress from enriching themselves by trading stocks while in office. He introduced the “Banning Trading in Congress Act” because lawmakers should put their own financial interests on the backburner.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supports a trading ban.

