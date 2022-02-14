KC hospital participates in Pfizer’s clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in young kids

Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City has been participating in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trials for children as young as 6 months old. Children’s Mercy Hospital’s Dr. Angela Myers said in Kansas City the most recently approved age group for a COVID-19 vaccine was 5 to 11-year-olds. Only 20% of those eligible are vaccinated so far.

Pfizer is postponing its request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months. The drug company says it will wait for its data on a three-dose series of the vaccine because it believes three doses may provide a higher level of protection to this age group.

