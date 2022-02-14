Local fire departments respond to two fires at Red Dot Storage

There were two fires over the weekend at a storage facility in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department, along with other local departments, responded to the first fire around 7:00 a.m. Friday. The fires occurred at Red Dot Storage in Cape Girardeau, on Bloomfield Road. A total of 16 storage units and the contents inside were damaged due to the fire. A 17th unit did not appear to experience much damage. Firefighters worked to remove the debris from each of the damaged units. The second fire occurred on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. at the same location. The first arriving fire companies were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from one single storage unit and moderate smoke coming from several other units. Fire companies made an aggressive attack containing the flames to the original unit. The fire was placed under control within twenty minutes. The Missouri State Fire Marshal and the Cape Girardeau Police Department are continuing to investigate both incidents.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!