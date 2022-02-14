MO commission formed to come up with a plan to attract and keep teachers
A statewide commission has been formed to come up with a plan to attract and keep teachers. For several years, Missouri has been dealing with a shortage of teachers and the pandemic has made the problem even worse. The Missouri Board of Education has created the 17-member commission to develop a plan to battle the problem. Board President Charlie Shields says the recommendations will go beyond increasing teacher pay.
Missouri’s average teacher salary is roughly 42-thousand-dollars – ranking it about 42nd in the nation.