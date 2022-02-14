Monday, February 14th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Orem, UT — A Utah motorist with 11 fingers was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday evening. The spare digit was not on one of Victor Chavez-Zuniga’s hands, but rather in the 27-year-old’s wallet, where it was “beginning to turn green and the fingernail appeared decayed.” Chavez-Zuniga was driving about two miles from his residence in Orem, when a cop pulled him over around 10:00 p.m. for a broken headlight.

When a computer check turned up “several active warrants,” Chavez-Zuniga was handcuffed and placed in custody. Two of the warrants stemmed from Chavez-Zuniga’s failure to appear in court for a hearing related to a prior felony fraud conviction. During a search of Chavez-Zuniga, police found the defendant’s wallet, which contained a “severed finger in a cloth wrap.”

The finger, a probable cause affidavit states, had “what appeared to be puss and blood on it” and was “beginning to turn green and the fingernail appeared to be decayed.” The court filing does not address why Chavez-Zuniga had a severed finger in his wallet, nor does it identify to whom the finger was previously attached. He was booked into the Utah County jail, where he is being held on the outstanding warrants and a new misdemeanor charge of abuse or desecration of a dead human body.

