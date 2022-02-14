One shot, killed in domestic disturbance

Sikeston DPS is investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old St. Louis man. Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen reports that just after midnight Friday, DPS received a call referencing a disturbance in front of a home in the 300 block of Benton Street. During the 911 call, the caller told dispatch her mother had shot a man after forcing his way inside the home. Police arrived and found the 36-year-old man near the doorway of the home, with the front door forced open. EMS responded and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 1:00 am. Police learned the man was an estranged boyfriend to the mother. Investigators were able to verify an ongoing history of domestic violence of him assaulting the woman. The mother told police she was afraid for herself and her four children, and chose to use the firearm for safety. The Scott County Coroner was contacted and an autopsy was scheduled. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

