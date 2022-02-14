Search underway for man wanted on sexual abuse charge out of Iron County

Officials in Iron County are searching for a man who is wanted on multiple charges, including sexual abuse. The U.S. Marshals Service reports that a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture of 52-year-old Ira Brown, of Viburnum. Brown is wanted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service on sexual abuse, domestic assault, kidnapping, and weapons charges. Brown had been charged with possession of machine guns, but was released on bond during the pendency of his case. Authorities believe he fled from supervision after removing his ankle monitor in August of last year. Brown is a 6’2” white male and weighs about 178 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say that Brown should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact the USMS 24-hour tip line at 313-202-6458.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!