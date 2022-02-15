Death investigation of Jefferson City man underway in New Madrid County

The Standard Democrat reports that an autopsy is scheduled for today on the body of a Jefferson City man who was found dead in a ditch in rural New Madrid County. The body of 36-year-old Jonathan Scarber was discovered yesterday morning in a drainage ditch about 100 yards from County Road 707 at Farrenburg. New Madrid County Sheriff Bud Cooper reports that his department received a call around 11 a.m. Monday from a rural New Madrid County resident who discovered the body. Cooper said the man’s body was lying face down in about a foot of water. Assisting the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation are members of the New Madrid Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Scott County Sheriff’s Department along with New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle.

